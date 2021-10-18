-
ChristianaCare gave out grants this week to a list of Delaware community organizations. Officials say the new Community Investment Fund is meant to…
-
New data says one in three Delawareans are obese. The report comes from the nonprofit Trust for America’s Health (TFAH)- analyzing data from the Centers…
-
The U.S. News and World Report ranked Delaware first in the nation for the quality of its hospitals this year.As part of its annual best states ranking…
-
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has given Kent County poor marks again in its annual county health assessment.The 2019 study ranks New Castle County as…
-
The Wilmington VA is starting a research program to improve patient care at the medical center and all five of its regional outpatient clinics.Of the 172…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…
-
State officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control know there are elevated dust levels in Eden Park, but don’t know where…
-
Health experts and developers from Delaware contributed to an economic summit in Philadelphia last week. The discussion was on opportunities for hospitals…
-
Officials at the Wilmington VA Medical Center say a recent overhaul of its leadership has led to improvements in the quality of care at the hospital.The…
-
The latest survey from Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows Delaware’s obesity rate to be moderate compared to the rest…