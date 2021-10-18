-
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
-
Lawmakers getting a first look at Gov. Carney’s budget proposal are offering their initial reactions to his spending plan.The chair of the budget writing…
-
The Human Rights Campaign is endorsing a transgender activist running for the state Senate.HRC, which advocates for equality on behalf of people who are…
-
Transgender activist Sarah McBride is seeking a seat in the Delaware state Senate next year.McBride hopes to succeed State Sen. Harris McDowell (D-North…
-
Delaware’s longest-serving state senator said he won’t run again in 2020.Harris McDowell announced his decision to retire next year just before this…
-
Delaware gun control advocates are criticizing state Senate leadership for backing away from a promised floor vote on all gun bills.The measures would…
-
Legislation giving Delaware Tech the ability to finance deferred maintenance projects is heading to the House.The state Senate passed the latest version…
-
State senators are expected to consider a new version of legislation helping Delaware Tech address deferred maintenance needs Tuesday.This is the third…
-
An attempt by some lawmakers to give Delaware Tech bonding authority hit another roadblock this week.Democratic State Sen. Harris McDowell’s original bill…
-
Legislation allowing Delaware Tech to finance capital projects appears to have new life.State Sen. Harris McDowell (D-Wilmington North) is trying a new…