-
New Castle County officials have collected more data on attitudes toward a theoretical buyout in two Route 9 neighborhoods surrounded by industry. A…
-
New Castle County continues to investigate solutions for two neighborhoods off Route 9 that are surrounded by heavy industry. A County-commissioned survey…
-
Residents of several roads along the Route 9 corridor near the Port of Wilmington have complained of truck traffic they say degrades their quality of…
-
An clean air advocate has some concerns about the slag grinding facility proposed for near the Port of Wilmington. Walan Specialty Construction Products…
-
Some residents near a proposed slag grinding facility have taken a hard line against it. Others are hoping to work with the company planning to build it.…
-
Residents won a small victory in their ongoing opposition to a slag processing facility hoping to set up shop in Wilmington’s Southbridge neighborhood.…
-
This story was originally published Sept. 14, 2018. New Castle County has finished surveying residents of two communities along Route 9 about…
-
Eden Park and Hamilton Park have been advocating for solutions to the environmental issues in their neighborhoods for years. Newly released results of a…
-
State officials with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control know there are elevated dust levels in Eden Park, but don’t know where…