-
The 2018 deal leasing the Port of Wilmington to a private operator, Gulftainer, was hailed as a win– offering the promise of new jobs, private investment…
-
Planners are looking to address the truck traffic problem that residents around the Port of Wilmington face. Residents around the Port say heavy truck…
-
It’s been just over a year since the State of Delaware reached a 50-year lease agreement, turning over operation of the Port of Wilmington to GT USA, the…
-
The vacant Elbert-Palmer Elementary School in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood is set to become a training center for Port of Wilmington workers.…
-
Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delaware) welcomed leadership from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Port of Wilmington Monday.Delaware’s senior senator sought to…
-
The company leasing the Port of Wilmington is starting to deliver promised improvements at the facility.The Emirati company Gulftainer pledged to invest…
-
The agreement leasing operation of the Port of Wilmington to Emirati company Gulftainer is now official. Gov. John Carney, Diamond State Port Corporation…
-
The federal government has signed off Delaware’s deal to lease the Port of Wilmington to Middle Eastern port operator Gulftainer.Gov. John Carney (D)…
-
The Joint Capital Improvement Committee is endorsing the $580 million deal leasing the Port of Wilmington to private operator Gulftainer.Delaware…
-
The Port of Wilmington board is recommending state lawmakers approve a 580 million dollar deal with port operator Gulftainer. Under the agreement,…