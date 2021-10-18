General Assembly 2019

-
Delaware State Auditor Kathy McGuiness appears to be moving forward on an audit of one charter school while declining to audit another.The legislation…
Kids in Delaware could soon get fewer sugary drinks when eating out.State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown’s (D-New Castle) bill would require restaurants to make…
State lawmakers sent Gov. John Carney 11 pieces of legislation revamping the criminal justice system this year.Carney already signed two of the bills. The…
Delaware’s longest-serving state senator said he won’t run again in 2020.Harris McDowell announced his decision to retire next year just before this…
Legislation telling patients about some medical exams done while unconscious could pass the state Senate Sunday.The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Krista…
Funding for Delaware’s capital projects is one step closer to the governor’s desk.The Fiscal Year 2020 Bond Bill totals $863 million, a more than $40…
The General Assembly is sending more criminal justice legislation to Gov. John Carney.House lawmakers passed two bills Wednesday making it easier for…
The first piece of Delaware’s Fiscal Year 2020 budget puzzle is in place.Gov. John Carney (D) signed the $4.45 billion operating budget Tuesday shortly…
Legislation that would move jurisdiction for minors in the adult court system sparked intense debate last week.State Rep. Debra Heffernan’s (D-Bellefonte)…
A bill requiring the state auditor to perform charter school audits is moving in the state Senate. It cleared the Senate Education Committee…