A new regional pilot program could change the way Delawareans and their neighbors pay for roads and bridges.For the next year and a half, DelDOT will look…
State officials might start paying for road projects based on your odometer instead of how much gas you put in your car.Delaware and other I-95 corridor…
Two House Democrats are reviving a proposal to raise Delaware’s gas tax by 10 cents, something first floated by Gov. Jack Markell in 2014. Markell pitched…
After months of bipartisan negotiations, lawmakers are introducing legislation to help spur infrastructure spending in Delaware while raising DMV fees to…