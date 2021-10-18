-
Political parties in the Delaware House and Senate chose new leadership Wednesday, one day after the midterm election.House Republicans chose to keep…
The Democrats now have a candidate for the state Senate race in the 18th district. Milford’s Jim Purcell announced his candidacy to replace the retiring…
Delaware seniors with higher incomes could soon lose a property tax break.The legislation is on Gov. John Carney’s (D) desk.The property tax break…
Delaware state workers may expect to see paid family leave soon.A bill adding that benefit cleared its final legislative hurdle in the state Senate.Paid…
The First State’s rosy fiscal picture could tempt lawmakers to spend more in next year’s budget.The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council…
Democrats in the State Senate tabled legislation requiring gun buyers to be at least 21 years old.State law already mandates a person be 21 to purchase a…
State Senate Minority Leader Gary Simpson (R-Milford) is joining the ranks of lawmakers retiring at the end of this session.State Rep. Dave Wilson…
Delaware’s top earners could shell out a little bit more tax money come next year should state Democrats have their way.Leaders on the left in both the…
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem ready to give Gov. Carney a chance following his first address to the General Assembly.That includes listening…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) wasted little time making sure a gun control bill passed by lawmakers Tuesday is now law. Markell signed the measure…