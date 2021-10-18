-
The Freeman Stage in Selbyville hopes to get a jumpstart in 2021 with a larger venue and a new name. Freeman Stage officials feel 2021 is the right time…
The Freeman Stage in Selbyville is preparing to offer live performances again as the state starts to reopen from the COVID-19 shutdown. The venue put its…
Like many arts and performance venues, the Freeman Stage in Selbyville is feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. It's 2020 concert season this summer…
The Freeman Stage at Bayside in Selbyville began announcing its 2018 summer concert schedule Thursday. This year’s slate of Freeman Stage concerts is…
The Freeman Stage at Bayside just west of Fenwick Island is celebrating its 10th season. In the latest Arts Playlist Mark Arehart talks with Freeman Stage…
The Freeman Stage at Bayside has finalized its 2017 summer line-up.The Selbyville venue’s 10th season offers a wide-ranging roster of 55 events, topped by…
The Freeman Stage at Bayside’s 2016 summer line-up is getting bigger.The Selbyville venue announced the addition of two more Grammy nominated national…
The 2016 summer line-up for the Freeman Stage at Bayside in Selbyville is out.The venue announced a wide-ranging and roster of 51 events it will host…
A classic American band, an iconic country singer-songwriter and a duo with 7 platinum selling albums will play in Sussex County this summer.The Freeman…