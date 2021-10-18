fop lodge 5

-
Amid nationwide calls from some activists to “defund the police,” New Castle County Council will likely consider its own proposal to redirect funding from…
-
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
-
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer plans to give first responders “Hero’s Pay” out of federal CARES Act funds. The county police union claims the…
-
New Castle County forged a deal with its police union after bitter contract negotiations that stretched the better part of a year.The drawn-out bargaining…