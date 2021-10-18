-
The Food Bank of Delaware is increasing capacity for two drive-through distribution events later this week after an event Monday ran out of food minutes…
-
The Salvation Army of Delaware is only about halfway to its $500,000 goal for the holiday red kettle donation drive. Development Director Carl Colantuono…
-
Congregation Beth Emeth in Wilmington started its own food pantry earlier this month. After years of coordinating with the Food Bank of Delaware and…
-
Students in need of emergency food assistance and toiletries now have access to a recently opened food pantry at Delaware State University. Lydia Sampson,…