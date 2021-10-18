-
The Food Bank of Delaware is hitting record numbers in food distribution this year. Before the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware served an estimated…
A disproportionate number of people on food assistance in Delaware may lose benefits because of a draft Trump administration rule.An analysis shows 16…
A proposed Trump administration rule could affect some First State children on the free or reduced lunch program.The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants…
Low-income Delaware families who rely on the Food Bank for their meals often don’t get enough leafy greens and fresh fruit. So the Food Bank of Delaware…
A US Department of Agriculture grant will help Delaware provide job training for clients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).$18.8…