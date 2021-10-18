-
An educational farm in northern Delaware is ramping up production — hoping to reach more people. Coverdale Farm Preserve, run by the Delaware Nature…
The state and the Delaware Electric Co-op are offering some assistance to farmers willing to switch their irrigation equipment from diesel to electric…
The Delaware Farm Bureau is advocating for additional mental health support for farmers across the country and in the First State.Farm Bureau President…
The deadline for Delaware farmers to apply for federal help with reducing agricultural runoff has passed and $58,000 is still available.The USDA issued a…
There’s still money left unclaimed by First State farmers who would be part of a project to decrease agricultural runoff in Delaware watersheds.The…
Delaware farmers can now apply for emergency federal relief to compensate for last year’s losses.Excessive rainfall and flooding destroyed crops up and…
The USDA is allowing Delaware farmers to apply for federal assistance after heavy rains took a toll on many First State crops.The designation qualifies…
Delaware has seen some heavy rain recently, and there’s more in the forecast. That’s good for some First State farmers but not others.On average, areas in…
Some Delaware farmers would like to see revised regulations in the agriculture industry, and they’re hoping the new U.S. Agriculture Secretary will hear…