The public got a closer look at revised plans to redevelop the former Evraz Steel site in Claymont Tuesday. The St. Louis-based Commercial Development…
At the old Claymont Steel site in northern New Castle County, some 425 acres of land sits empty and derelict, dotted with piles of brick and the rusting…
Claymont residents got their first good look at plans to redevelop the shuttered Evraz steel mill.A standing room only crowd of about 300 people showed up…
An office park, a manufacturing and warehouse center, a new commuter rail station, and maybe even a port, rail and trucking hub – all these project could…