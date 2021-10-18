-
Results are in from the statewide student learning assessments administered this past school year—a year altered considerably by the COVID-19 pandemic.…
The Delaware Department of Education has launched a new web tool for parents to dive into school data. The Delaware Report Card presents the data mostly…
The state of Delaware has released school ratings under its new system for measuring school performance. Forty-two percent of public schools assessed…
Delaware’s Secretary of Education Dr. Susan Bunting was on Capitol Hill last week, testifying before the U.S. Senate Education Committee. She was…
Delaware is the first state to get a green light on its federal Every Student Succeeds Act plan.The approval by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos…
Delaware submitted its updated Every Student Succeeds Act plan to the federal government last month. But concerns remain among some First State education…
Delaware’s one of three states the Trump Administration is sending back to the drawing board to revisit its Every Student Succeeds Act Plan.The news came…
Delaware submitted its Every Student Succeeds Act plan to the federal government this month, but how strongly it will be enforced it is unclear after…
Concerns remain as Delaware’s Department of Education works to finalize its Every Student Succeeds Act plan for the federal government. Those concerns…
Throughout his campaign last year - and here at the start of his term in office - Gov. John Carney emphasized the state’s Department of Education would…