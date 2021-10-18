-
Legislation introduced in the House would add more protections to the Delaware Constitution’s equal rights clause.House Bill 199 would add “sexual…
A state constitutional amendment offering protections against unequal treatment based on race easily made it through the State Senate Thursday.The equal…
State Senate Democrats and Republicans have met to discuss a compromise on the proposed state Equal Rights Amendment.But it’s unclear whether progress is…
The Delaware Senate has yet to take up a state Equal Rights Amendment passed by the House last month.The legislation would add a ban on gender based…
Legislation amending Delaware’s Constitution to ban discrimination based on sex is heading to the State Senate.It’s an important step forward for ERA…
State lawmakers are trying again to pass a state Equal Rights Amendment through the General Assembly. House lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on an ERA…