A constitutional amendment protecting equal rights for all Delawareans is now in place after unanimously clearing its final hurdle in the House. The…
A new transportation justice plan from the Wilmington Area Planning Council shows some groups of residents face more transportation challenges than…
A vast divide in the amount of wealth accumulated by white families and families of color persists in the U.S.— and by some reports, has grown in the past…
The state Department of Education held its first summit on education equity Wednesday. Officials are developing a new statewide equity plan expected to be…