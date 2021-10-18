-
Legislation introduced in the House would add more protections to the Delaware Constitution’s equal rights clause.House Bill 199 would add “sexual…
An amendment to Delaware’s constitution seeking to include protections against unequal treatment based on race reaches a key milestone.House lawmakers…
The First State is setting up a series of events to mark next year’s centenial anniversary of women's voting rights.The Delaware Heritage Commission is…
Delaware is the 25th state to add an state Equal Rights Amendment to its Constitution.Before this month’s final state ERA votes by the House and Senate,…
Delaware now has a state Equal Rights Amendment. The 16-word amendment bars discrimination based on sex.It cleared the Senate 16 to 5. Republican Sens.…
A state Equal Rights Amendment is just one step away from passage.The Delaware House chamber was a sea of purple as a packed gallery watched history being…
Legislation amending the Delaware Constitution to bar gender discrimination is set be voted on again next year. The state Equal Rights Amendment would add…
The Delaware House passed a state Equal Rights Amendment a day after it was amended and approved by the state Senate.This is the first time in the First…
Delaware took a historic step toward adding an Equal Rights Amendment to its constitution. The amendment finally cleared the state Senate.Delaware women…
State Senate Democrats and Republicans have met to discuss a compromise on the proposed state Equal Rights Amendment.But it’s unclear whether progress is…