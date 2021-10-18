enviroment

-
State lawmakers checked off more items on their environmental to-do list last week with three bill signings. This year was big for environmental issues in…
-
Pushing to meet President Biden’s climate change targets in his home state, Delaware lawmakers are creating an environmental justice task force to ensure…
-
State lawmakers spent a hefty amount of time debating new renewable energy standards Thursday. Senators argued over a bill extending Delaware’s Renewable…
-
Lewes plans to do away with most gas powered landscaping equipment in an attempt to improve air quality.In an effort to reduce greenhouse gases and noise…