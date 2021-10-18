-
Delaware small businesses are set to receive the first round of state loans offering additional pandemic relief.A total of 741 Delaware businesses share…
Gov. John Carney announced Tuesdayadditional allowances for retail and restaurants ahead of the planned start of phased reopening next month.All retail…
The state’s effort to get needed funds to Delaware small businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is taking time to ramp up.The Delaware…
The State Division of Small Business announced the ten winners of its first round of EDGE grants Wednesday. The grants went to five science and technology…
The Encouraging Development, Growth & Expansion (EDGE)grants will match investments by qualified small businesses with three state dollars to every one…
Sallie Mae is asking Delaware for more than $2 million in grants to bring about 300 jobs to the state. The consumer banking giant is planning to boost its…