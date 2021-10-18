Dept of Corrections

-
Legislation giving inmates leaving prison official identification cleared a state Senate committee Wednesday.The bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader…
A Republican State Senator is offering a plan to hire more correctional officers and make starting their salaries more competitive. The move comes after…
The number of flu cases at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution are still climbing, but officials say that they will gradually transition the…
The First State is seeking a significant uptick in flu cases.Delaware’s Division of Public Health reports the state had 92 new lab-confirmed flu cases…
The number of confirmed flu cases at Delaware's Howard R. Young Correctional Institution is growing.Prison officials now say 18 total specimens submitted…
A new approach to pretrial corrections is starting to leave a positive mark on Delaware's criminal justice system.In the past year, the state has sent 45…
Correctional officers from around Delaware are getting a crash course in the warning signs of mental illness -- and how to act on them -- at a training…
Democratic lawmakers are moving forward with solitary confinement reform legislation amid opposition from state officials.Rep. James Johnson (D-New…