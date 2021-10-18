-
Delaware’s top agricultural industry is facing labor and demand challenges as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.One poultry company appears to have…
-
The New Castle County Farm Bureau says high county and school property taxes could drive some poultry and egg farms there out of business. A few years…
-
Poultry producers across the First State won’t be required to report their farms' emissions after Congress reversed a federal court ruling as part of last…
-
Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. Executive Director Bill Satterfield testified in support of the FARM Act Thursday.If approved, the Fair Agricultural…