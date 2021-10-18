Delawareans for Educational Opportunity

-
A settlement was announced Monday in the high-profile lawsuit filed by NAACP, ACLU and other education advocates seeking to overhaul Delaware’s school…
-
The suit seeking to reshape education funding in the First State will not go to trial. The state and education advocates announced a settlement Monday.…
-
A Chancery Court judge is expected to rule by the end of the year whether counties need to reassess property values.Attorneys for the ACLU, the NAACP and…
-
Student enrollment has been rising across the state of Delaware - driving up educational costs for the state and school districts. That has some seeking…