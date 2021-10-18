Delaware State Education Assoc.

-
Lawmakers continue to squabble over how to fill Delaware’s 2018 budget hole and deliver a balanced spending plan by June 30th.Cuts to education are likely…
The number of legislative days left before the General Assembly wraps up work for the year is quickly dwindling. Delaware Public Media Political Reporter…
State officials and lawmakers have spent significant time and energy addressing education issues this year.Skirmishes over topics like Priority Schools,…
As a state committee begins trying to morph the pay structure for educators, the head of Delaware’s teachers’ union says there are issues that must be…