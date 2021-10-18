-
Almost 90 percent of Delaware restaurants are short on staff, according to a survey from the Delaware Restaurant Association. Gone to your favorite…
With COVID restrictions largely eliminated, vaccinations creeping up and the summer season here, you’d think restaurants hammered by the pandemic would be…
Gov. John Carney’s move to lift most COVID restrictions will open things up for Delaware restaurants, but the state’s restaurant association says…
Gov. John Carney’s latest round of COVID restrictions could spell the end for many locally owned restaurants in the First State.For many full service…
As the state struggles to reach its goal of 80,000 COVID-19 tests per month, it is encouraging some businesses to get employees tested regularly. It is…
Delaware is set to begin Phase 1 of its reopening plan on June. In the interim, it’s is embarking on what Gov. John Carney calls a “rolling reopening” – a…
More of Delaware’s restaurants can now access zero interest loans through the Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB). But another tool for small…
The Delaware Restaurant Association is raising funds for service industry workers displaced during Delaware’s State of Emergency. It’s been a bit more…
Restaurants throughout the state will start offering kids healthier beverages.Gov. John Carney (D) signed legislation Wednesday making restaurant…