Delaware housing market

-
A year ago, just before the COVID pandemic lockdown began, the housing market in Delaware was heating up. Sellers in early 2020 often had their choice of…
-
The year-old COVID-19 pandemic turned more Delawareans into pet owners, or in some cases repeat pet owners.Pet adoptions are increasing as more people…
-
Experts and advocates predicted a wave of evictions once moratoriums lifted. That has not panned out locally, at least not yet. It's been a month since…
-
Federal data shows the price of homes in Delaware has risen this year more than in almost anywhere else in the country.The First State is second only to…