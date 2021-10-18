-
Results are in from the statewide student learning assessments administered this past school year—a year altered considerably by the COVID-19 pandemic.…
-
Responses are already rolling in to the first statewide Educator Mobility Survey, according to the state Department of Education. The survey asks…
-
The State Auditor said she’s prevented from auditing a charter school by a law sponsored by the lawmaker urging her to do the audit.The Public Integrity…
-
The Delaware Department of Education announced over 70 First State elementary schools are participating in a fresh fruit and vegetable program this coming…