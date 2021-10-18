David Grimaldi

-
A portion of the lawsuit against New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon (D) filed by his former deputy will continue through the courts.Superior Court…
A new opinion from the state attorney general’s office says New Castle County illegally processed a public records request from its former chief…
New Castle County Executive Tom Gordon denies reports suggesting he sought to cover up alleged misconduct by a state Senator’s husband employed by the…
A high-ranking member of New Castle County executive Tom Gordon’s staff has been ousted.Gordon has fired the county’s Chief Administrative Officer David…