david carter

In recent years, New Castle County has seen a number of historic properties deteriorate beyond repair.But New Castle County Council this week took some…
The chemical plant in New Castle where a toxic gas leak occurred nearly two years ago is applying for a state permit. Elected officials at the county…
New Castle County Council delayed voting on two proposed police reforms Tuesday. New Castle County Councilman Dave Carter tabled ordinances that would ban…
New Castle County council voted this week to distribute more than $6 million to municipalities and fire companies to fight the coronavirus. It also…