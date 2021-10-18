-
The University of Delaware’s new football coach officially landed in the Blue Hen nest Wednesday.UD formally introduced Danny Rocco Wednesday at the…
The University of Delaware’s has settled on a new football coach, turning to a conference foe to find the next man to lead its storied football…
The University of Delaware football team tries to regroup after its head coach Dave Brock was fired Sunday.UD Athletic Director Christine Rawak says…
There’s a change at the top of the University of Delaware’s football program.UD Athletic Director Christine Rawak announced Sunday head football coach…
A week into its spring drills, the University of Delaware football team gets on a bus this weekend for a little change of scenery.The Blue Hens will be at…