The Blue Hens ride a big road win into semifinals of the NCAA’s FCS playoffs - their first appearance in the football “final four” since 2010. The Hens…
New University of Delaware football coach Danny Rocco was a winner in his Blue Hen debut.Defense carried Rocco and the Hens to a 22-3 victory over…
The 2017 First State college football season kicks-off Thursday when the University of Delaware and Delaware State University square off in Newark at 7…
Expectations are up for the University of Delaware football team under a new head coach.The Colonial Athletic Association preseason football poll is out…
The University of Delaware’s new football coach officially landed in the Blue Hen nest Wednesday.UD formally introduced Danny Rocco Wednesday at the…
The University of Delaware’s has settled on a new football coach, turning to a conference foe to find the next man to lead its storied football…