House lawmakers passed two criminal justice reform bills last week. State Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha’s (D-Wilmington) bill prevents children under 12 from…
Free speech concerns came up during a House Judiciary committee hearing Wednesday. Judges often deal with sensitive matters and high emotions. That puts…
Members of the Trump Administration visited an urban farm in Wilmington Monday. They see the project as a model for economic development and reentry…
The ACLU of Delaware is calling on the state to “reinvent” its probation system. The Department of Correction says this is not necessary.A report released…
Wilmington City Council considered an agenda Thursday that consisted almost entirely of legislation related to policing reform and racial justice. Some…
More adults in Delaware are eligible for expungement of certain criminal records starting Friday, when the Adult Expungement Reform Act signed by Gov.…
Anthony Ray Hinton spent nearly thirty years on death row in Alabama before his conviction was overturned. He appeared in Wilmington Wednesday to discuss…
State lawmakers sent Gov. John Carney 11 pieces of legislation revamping the criminal justice system this year.Carney already signed two of the bills. The…
The General Assembly is sending more criminal justice legislation to Gov. John Carney.House lawmakers passed two bills Wednesday making it easier for…
Legislation helping inmates reduce their fees and fines is being amended to also help people outside of prison.State Sen. Darius Brown’s (D-Wimington)…