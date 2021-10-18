-
A site of a vacant liquor store and laundromat in West Center City Wilmington could soon become a space for local entrepreneurs to try out their ideas.…
The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is working to make West Center City greener.The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation (WRC) purchased nine contiguous…
The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is marking its 25 year anniversary this week. The non-profit initiated the redevelopment of the LOMA district and…
The three-and-a-half-year courtship is over. It’s time to let the creativity begin.NextFab, the Philadelphia-based “gym for innovators,” will open next…
The Christiana Cultural Arts Center has been a staple in Wilmington for decades and 2016 marks its 70 anniversary. Executive Director Raye Jones Avery…
After a year and a half of steadily plodding forward, Wilmington’s Creative District achieved a significant objective this week, as Philadelphia-based…
A citywide initiative and a new loan program designed to benefit Market Street businesses should have positive impacts on developments in Wilmington’s…
Wilmington’s Creative District is holding its June Inspire Lot event Friday night. As part of the event, a new mural created by local artist Terrance Vann…
Wilmington’s Creative District is getting a financial boost through a new $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.The Wilmington…
One of the first public art projects to spring from Wilmington’s Creative District will be produced this weekend. The Veterans Freedom Mural is being…