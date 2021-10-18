-
Wilmington City Council’s president takes questions from the public on how best to spend the city’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The city is…
-
Local officials are promoting a federal program that pays for funeral expenses related to COVID. A new FEMA program reimburses out-of-pocket funeral…
-
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed last month by President Joe Biden sends millions in the pandemic recovery funding to Delaware.The state…
-
Some performance venues in Delaware may qualify for a chunk of the latest round of federal COVID relief.The Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG)…
-
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we are starting to see how some efforts to help people hit hard economically are faring.One example is Forward…
-
President Biden’s signed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Thursday, after the House passed the final version Wednesday.And Delaware’s junior senator…
-
The Delaware Community Foundation starts receiving applications for its Community Needs Grants Program Monday. The Community Needs Grants Program is part…
-
New Castle County Council resolved to focus future federal coronavirus relief money on underserved communities Tuesday. The resolution New Castle County…
-
Rental assistance in Delaware threatened to run up against a spending deadline this month. But the state expects to be able to use it all, and have much…
-
The Food Bank of Delaware is hitting record numbers in food distribution this year. Before the pandemic, the Food Bank of Delaware served an estimated…