-
Delaware has about $100 million more than it thought it would last December. That’s a far cry from where the state was a year ago.Last year at this time,…
-
Delmarva Power said it’s dropping its rate hike request by $26 million because of federal corporate tax breaks.The move comes after the state’s Public…
-
The Delaware Public Service Commission could approve utility rate reductions for ratepayers later this month.The state’s Public Advocate is asking…
-
Congress passed tax legislation Tuesday reducing individual and corporate tax rates. It had no Democratic support in either chamber, including from…
-
Congress is expected to start working on tax reform legislation after Labor Day.But with the president fighting with members of his own party, one…
-
Senate lawmakers Wednesday passed the latest proposal to raise Delaware’s minimum wage to $10.25 an hour by the year 2020 – just under three years after a…
-
State lawmakers passed their first major piece of legislation this year, lowering corporate income taxes in an attempt to cling to big businesses that may…
-
The House smacked down an attempt to suspend rules and override Gov. Jack Markell’s veto of a student testing opt-out bill Thursday afternoon. This most…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s (D) proposal to shift the state’s corporate income tax structure is sailing through the General Assembly, with the House signing off…
-
It only took a day after the first gavel drop of 2016 for the General Assembly to contemplate serious corporate income tax reform with a House committee…