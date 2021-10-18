Coronavirus resurgence

-
The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s (CHOP) PolicyLab predicts the upward trend of coronavirus cases to continue in Delaware.Policy Lab researchers…
Gov. John Carney is imposing new restrictions on Delawareans to try to slow the increasing spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions focus on limitiing…
Health policy researchers at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia predict a second wave of COVID-19 nationwide. But they note transmission rates are…
A new report lays out recommendations to help the state plan for a potentially dangerous resurgence of COVID-19 this fall.The report comes from the…