coronavirus relief

-
The state is dealing out another round of federal aid to Delaware’s health care industry. Officials say providers are still struggling because of COVID.…
-
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed last month by President Joe Biden sends millions in the pandemic recovery funding to Delaware.The state…
-
Delaware’s congressional delegation and the Small Business Administration highlight expanded federal resources for small businesses through the American…
-
Connections CSP has seen the biggest payday in Delaware from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP). But the state’s largest nonprofit says it’s…
-
Delawareans joined a nationwide caravan to demand COVID relief, and to mourn the 250,000 people dead from the virus.Around 15 families came to downtown…