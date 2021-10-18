-
A former Connections employee is convicted of two misdemeanors related to the handling of an inmate death. Erin Clark-Penland worked as a nurse at Sussex…
A former major behavioral health care provider in Delaware is set to pay millions to settle federal lawsuits alleging fraud and misuse of controlled…
Signs of trouble at a major behavioral healthcare provider in Delaware grow, as the company files for bankruptcy. Connections Community Support Programs…
The Delaware Department of Justice says it too is planning to sue one of Delaware’s largest nonprofits.Federal prosecutors announced lawsuits late last…
Connections CSP now faces federal lawsuits over controlled substances and false claims. In a civil suit announced Friday, federal prosecutors accuse the…
A large behavioral healthcare nonprofit in Delaware is getting federal support to help people struggling with addiction.Connections CSP is one of 61…
Connections CSP has seen the biggest payday in Delaware from the federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP). But the state’s largest nonprofit says it’s…
The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) is ending its contracts with medical and behavioral health services provider Connections CSP. The Vienna,…
A former job placement counselor at Connections Community Support gets a year in federal prison for wire fraud.William Brown was sentenced on January 29th…
A former Connections CSP employee has filed a whistle-blower lawsuit over the 2018 death of an inmate.Tracey Crews supervised the medical unit at Howard…