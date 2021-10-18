-
Two weeks ago, we looked at Concord Mall’s change in ownership and what that could mean for the North Wilmington shopping center.Now, new developments…
Recent news that ownership of Concord Mall is changing hands has reignited speculation about the fate of the mall that’s been a mainstay on Concord Pike…
Concord Pike is a natural draw for shoppers and diners in North Wilmington.But anyone driving this stretch of the Route 202 corridor recently knows it’s…
Concord Mall, struggling to attract shoppers and marquee retailers, is getting a complete makeover.“We’re reimagining the mall’s format, tenant mix, and…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Gov. John Carney went before a joint session of the General Assembly this…
Malls were once a shoping staple, but many are now struggling and forced to reimagine themselves.In Delaware, the Concord Mall in North Wilmington and…