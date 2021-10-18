-
Nearly two dozen schools across Delaware will split $400,000 in funding to start professional learning programs for their teaching staff. Three years ago,…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Delaware says it plans to keep working to meet the requirements of…
-
About two-thirds of the state’s public school teachers have “quite a bit” or “fully” embraced the new Common Core curriculum standards, a survey conducted…
-
The results of the state’s first year using the Smarter Balanced student assessment are in, but assessing how Delaware students fared and what they mean…
-
Education activists and a state lawmaker are irate over what they see as a lack of engagement from Gov. Jack Markell (D) over his latest partnership…
-
Delaware’s Department of Education announced Monday that it has signed a contract with New York City-based Schoology to implement a new learning…
-
The movement to allow kids and families to opt-out of state standardized testing could spark a full review of how Delaware tests its students.Rep. Earl…