The Green - February 26, 2016

Delaware says it plans to keep working to meet the requirements of President Obama’s Clean Power Plan – even though the Supreme Court has put it on hold. Contributor Jon Hurdle examines where the First State’s efforts stand.

GREENSEG1-2-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss Delaware's efforts to meet Clean Power Plan requirements. Listen • 9:59

Recent survey results from the Harvard Graduate School of Education indicate Common Core standards are finding support in the First State schools. Contributor Larry Nagengast delves into those results and gets reaction from local teachers.

GREENSEG2-2-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne and contributor Larry Nagengast discuss the results of the Harvard Graduate School of Education survey on Common Core implementation. Listen • 11:03

Expansion, river dredging, and nearby competition all have a role to play in The Port of Wilmington’s future – a future that officials say requires growth to survive. Our Annie Ropeik looks at the challenges of keeping the Port of Wilmington competitive.

GREENSEG3-2-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on expansion plans for the Port of Wilmington and the challenges that lie ahead. Listen • 6:03

In this month’s History Matters, we hear about the latest work being done at Fort Miles in Cape Henlopen State Park.

GREENSEG4-2-26-16.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Fort Miles Historical Association president Gary Wray about the latest work at Fort Miles. Listen • 11:15

In this week’s Enlighten Me, science reporter Eli Chen takes us to Winterthur Museum to learn about work being done to salvage photos recovered after natural disasters.