-
Students in Delaware are performing better on Advanced Placement exams. The College Board’s latest report shows about 19 percent of public school students…
-
Over the next few years, First State high schoolers won’t have to include standardized test scores when applying to the University of Delaware.UD’s…
-
Gov. Jack Markell’s latest update on his push to increase opportunities to high school students is the focus of his weekly message.Markell unveiled 15…
-
More Delaware high school students are taking and passing Advanced Placement exams, according to recent findings from the College Board.The number of…