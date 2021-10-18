-
The Delaware House passed the Clean Water for Delaware Act, which aims to increase spending on water infrastructure in the First State. The legislation…
-
Gov. John Carney (D-Delaware) wants to devote money in next year’s budget for clean water legislation. "We're going to propose $50 million for water and…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers want to find more money to invest in water infrastructure improvements.Legislation creating a clean water trust fund cleared a…
-
Water quality in the First State took center stage at the Delaware Department of Natural Resources’ capital budget hearing yesterday Thursday.DNREC is…