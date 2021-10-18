Clean Power Plan

-
Delaware is joining more than two dozen states, counties and cities battling the Environmental Protection Agency over emissions. Outgoing Attorney General…
-
Health advocates warn a Trump administration plan allowing states to decide on their own how much coal pollution to cut could cost Delaware money and…
-
State officials, environmentalists and many residents worry repealing a federal plan that aims to reduce pollution from power plants could have drastic…
-
Listen to this week's edition of The Green:Or listen to individual stories below:Delaware says it plans to keep working to meet the requirements of…
-
Delaware is pressing ahead with plans to comply with the federal government’s ambitious program to cut carbon emissions from power plants despite the U.S.…
-
Gov. Jack Markell focused on the ongoing efforts to address climate change and strengthen Delaware’s economy in his weekly message. This week, the…