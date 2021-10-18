-
An ordinance passed by Wilmington City Council last week to create a police citizen review board will become law without Mayor Mike Purzycki’s…
Wilmington City Council voted to adopt a police citizen review board Thursday night.The vote was 10 to one with one abstaining – in an attempt to provide…
Protests over the past two weeks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in police custody are bringing increased scrutiny to law enforcement practices…
As nationwide protests put a spotlight on police practices, advocates in Delaware are calling for citizen oversight of law enforcement.Cities including…