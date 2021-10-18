-
Delaware has the 12th highest obesity rate for youth between the ages of 10-and-17.The report released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation links the…
The latest data shows Delaware’s childhood obesity rate is growing.The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s annual State of Childhood Obesity report shows 16…
A Delaware surgeon is taking a lead role in an effort to increase access to bariatric surgery for children with severe obesity. American Academy of…
The State of Delaware is considering whether levying a soda tax is a good idea.The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is in the early…
Kids in Delaware could soon get fewer sugary drinks when eating out.State Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown’s (D-New Castle) bill would require restaurants to make…
New data puts Delaware’s childhood obesity rate in the upper third on a nationwide ranking.16.7% of young people ages 10 to 17 in Delaware are obese. That…