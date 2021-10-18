-
Former Delaware Republican Party Chairman Charlie Copeland is giving his take on the 2020 Presidential election.Copeland, who rose to state Senate…
-
First State Republicans have a nearly complete makeover at the top of their party leadership. Michael Harrington, a former state representative and Dover…
-
Delaware’s Republican Party will see an overhaul of its executive team come April – including its chairman, Charlie Copeland.Copeland became the president…
-
Bolstered by an upset of one of Delaware’s most senior and high-powered lawmakers, Republicans have now set their sights on ushering in a new generation…
-
Delaware Democrats and Republicans used the final days before the election to convince voters to show up to the polls. Democrats in Delaware spent Monday…
-
The race for mayor of Wilmington will have a Republican option after all.Robert Martin filed Friday to run under the GOP banner on November’s General…
-
Despite early disruptions from forces opposed to Donald Trump, the party will unify behind the polarizing presidential hopeful, according to state GOP…
-
Republican voters in Delaware did their part to push Donald Trump closer to the GOP presidential nomination, part of 5 state sweep for the Republican…
-
With Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump coming out on top in Tuesday's first-in-the-nation New Hampshire presidential primary, Delaware's Republican party is…
-
Delaware GOP Chairman Charlie Copeland delivers this week’s message, emphasizing that the holidays are time to reflect and be thankful for what we have.…