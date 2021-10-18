-
This year’s Fourth of July holiday appears to be another success for businesses at the Delaware beaches. Hotels and motels in Rehoboth and Dewey beach…
Visitors to Delaware’s beaches came early and left late this Memorial Day weekend. And the rain didn’t seem to keep them away. Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of…
On summer holidays like Memorial Day, beaches can get pretty crowded. Now, to ease the congestion, Rehoboth Beach has banned tents, canopies and…
Tropical Storm Hermine didn’t hit Delaware’s coastal resort area as hard as forecasters had predicted, but the threat of the storm did scare off some…
Business was booming at the beaches this past weekend. More than 200,000 people visited the Rehoboth Beach/Dewey Beach area over the Fourth of July…
A little rain didn’t scare away many holiday travelers headed to the Delaware beaches this weekend. Carol Everhart, director of the Rehoboth Beach/Dewey…
Labor Day visitors packed Delaware’s beaches this past weekend. Rehoboth-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Carol Everhart says it was a…