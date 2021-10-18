-
Sea levels are rising in the Delaware Bay faster than in other places. Experts are sounding the alarm about the threat to historic resources. Coastal…
-
Part of the beach at Cape Henlopen Park’s Gordons Pond is now closed to help protect a newly discovered piping plover nest.Fish and Wildlife Biologist…
-
A high school football rivalry may land some Cape Henlopen High school students in hot water.During Friday’s Sussex Tech/Cape High football game held in…
-
DNREC has issued warnings to beachgoers due to several sightings of the venomous Portuguese man o’ war on Delaware beaches.Portuguese man o’ wars are…
-
A section of Cape Henlopen Beach has reopened due to the end of piping plover nesting season. Since April, a stretch of ocean beach between Gordons Pond…
-
With the discovery of the season’s first piping plover nest at Cape Henlopen’s Gordons Pond Beach, DNREC is announcing the closure of a half-mile stretch…
-
Even more of Delaware’s high school basketball stars will take to the court at this year’s Slam Dunk to the Beach tournament.Organizers announced this…