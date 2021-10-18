-
A civil suit brought by the families of three firefighters who died in the 2016 Canby Park fire, and several firefighters injured in the blaze appears to…
-
The families of the three firefighters who died in the 2016 Canby Park fire and several firefighters injured in the blaze formally appealed their case…
-
A federal judge has dismissed the suit filed against the City of Wilmington and several former officials related to the 2016 Canby Park fire. The suit was…
-
Beatriz Fana-Ruiz has been sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 2.5 years probation after setting fire to her Canby Park home in 2016. The blaze…
-
A judge has recommended that former Wilmington Mayor Jim Baker and former fire chief William Patrick Jr. be dropped from a federal lawsuit over the 2016…
-
The woman accused of starting a fire that resulted in the deaths of several Wilmington firefighters has plead guilty to arson, assault and second-degree…
-
A federal report on the 2016 Canby Park row house fire cites a number of factors contributing to the death of three Wilmington firefighters.The National…
-
A trail in Newark is being named after fallen firefighter Jerry Fickes.City officials, first responders and Fickes’ family members will gather Tuesday…
-
Firefighters who survived the deadly 2016 Canby Park fire in Wilmington have joined family members of those who died in filing a federal lawsuit against…