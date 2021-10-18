-
Wilmington’s statues of Christopher Columbus and Caesar Rodney remain in limbo after being taken down amid racial justice protests last summer. Wilmington…
-
This summer, two statues were taken down in the City of Wilmington.One, of Christopher Columbus. The other, of Declaration of Independence signer and…
-
Nationwide protests over racial injustice have reignited conversations about the role of historical statues, symbols and relics. The historic whipping…
-
The City of Wilmington is taking down — and storing— statues of Christopher Columbus and Caesar Rodney.Columbus was removed from a small park on Delaware…